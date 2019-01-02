Big game, big drama

Some celebrities are shunning Super Bowl LIII—which pits the New England Patriots against the Los Angeles Rams—amid controversy over the National Football League’s policy on player protests.

A number of artists, including Jay-Z, Pink, and Rihanna, reportedly declined invitations to perform in the big game’s halftime show Sunday in Atlanta, and comedian Amy Schumer refused to appear in a commercial during the game.

Gerald Griggs, vice president of the Atlanta chapter of the NAACP, said the group asked artists to reconsider performing at Super Bowl week events “until the league changes their policy and supports players’ constitutional right to protest.”

In the more than two years since then–San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first knelt during “The Star-Spangled Banner,” igniting a national debate about patriotism and social justice, the NFL has bobbled, and in many people’s minds botched, its response. Last May, the league announced players in the upcoming season had to either stand during the national anthem or stay in the locker room. The players union balked, and the league put the policy on hold, but the NFL had already alienated those who supported Kaepernick.

“Everybody check your soul at the Super Bowl,” actress Jenifer Lewis said on Instagram in a video in which she implored players, “You want a standing ovation? Take a knee for the next generation.”

The side-taking has put artists in some awkward positions. When the band Maroon 5, which is headlining the halftime show, canceled its pregame news conference, many people assumed they didn’t want to face questions about the controversy. But lead singer Adam Levine told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday that the NFL canceled the event and defended the band’s inclusive halftime show.

“I’ve never been more excited in my life to present this to the people, because I believe it’s a representation of all of us,” Levine said. “We are going to keep doing what we are doing, hopefully without becoming politicians to make people understand, we got you.” Maroon 5 joined the NFL and Interscope Records in making a $500,000 donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America to ease the tension, while fellow halftime performer, Travis Scott, donated to the social justice organization Dream Corps.

Other celebrities are also trying to overcome the Super Bowl stigma by turning their shows into statements. When hip-hop artist Jermaine Dupri, who is hosting several free concerts in Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park before the game, was accused of selling out, he responded by allowing the loved ones of some who died from police brutality to speak on stage.

“If we were to completely turn our head to what’s happening Super Bowl weekend and have nothing to do with it, and stand with Kaepernick and completely boycott, what about our love and our craft that we care so much about?” Dupri asked. “It’s a rough situation, because you want to support both sides.”

Many consider Atlanta the birthplace of the civil rights movement, so it makes sense that issues of race and equality would come up at a Super Bowl hosted there. And though football fans might not like activists co-opting the big game, the Super Bowl has for years been so much more than a sporting event. It’s possibly the largest mass marketing platform still standing in the internet age and is therefore a mirror on American culture. And if the culture is obsessed with political and racial dividing lines, then the Super Bowl will reflect that.