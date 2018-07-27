Big change in the Big Easy

New Orleans became the biggest charter school experiment in the country in 2005, after Hurricane Katrina washed out the city’s traditional public school system. Rather than rebuild a district already plagued with underperforming schools, state lawmakers turned over almost every campus to non-profit charter school groups. Governed by local boards, each school had the autonomy to adopt a unique curriculum, emphasis, and education strategy. Parents had the freedom to choose the school that best fit their children’s needs.

Thirteen years later, 45 charter boards oversee 85 schools. More than 98 percent of students in New Orleans head to charter campuses. And students just entering kindergarten when Katrina made landfall are starting their first years in college or the workforce.

So how well did their experimental education serve them?

Better than traditional public schools have served the rest of Louisiana’s students, according to a study released last month by the Education Research Alliance for New Orleans. Researchers from Tulane University looked at student achievement during school as well as post-graduation outcomes. In every metric, New Orleans students outperformed their peers in the rest of the state.

Charter schools had higher graduation rates, by as much as 9 percent, and their graduates had higher rates of college enrollment, by as much as 15 percent. Perhaps more importantly, charter graduates had a 7 percent higher likelihood of staying in college and a 5 percent better chance of graduating.

Sam Duell, a charter school expert with the Foundation for Excellence in Education, hailed the New Orleans outcomes as a win for local control.

“I think the story of New Orleans is that when you allow school leaders to direct the curriculum and the school day and the hiring and firing of teachers, whether that’s in a charter school or whether that’s in a traditional local school where a lot of the decisions are decentralized, it can work out very well,” Duell told me, “especially when you’re managing those school leaders based on their performance and the outcomes that kids get.”

While the New Orleans experience offers lessons for the broader charter school movement, the study’s authors caution that other cities attempting similar school reforms might not see the same results.

“Nevertheless,” said Duell, “the fact that New Orleans improved so much, in such a short period, on so many measures means that the city’s experiences are worthy of attention.”

He noted that when talking about charter schools and their benefits, advocates must clearly define their terms: “I think it’s just absolutely critical that when we talk about charter schools, remember we’re talking about a policy mechanism that has dozens of different applications in society. … We’re talking about so many different types of schools grouped under one name, which is charter school.”

An analysis done in 2015 found 13 different types of specialized charter schools, in addition to more traditional school models. That shows the charter school mechanism works, according to Duell, because campuses are responding to a variety of community and student needs. And while the New Orleans model might not be replicable in other cities, it has shown the charter approach can work on a large scale.