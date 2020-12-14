Biden wins Electoral College
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 12/14/20, 08:41 pm
Electors from each state gathered at their respective capitols on Monday to cast votes for president. Despite a flurry of failed lawsuits and protests claiming rampant voter fraud, the Electoral College affirmed Joe Biden’s win when California awarded him its 55 votes, giving the president-elect 302 and pushing him past the 270 needed to win. Hawaii gave him four more votes later on Monday. Members from Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—all states where President Donald Trump unsuccessfully contested the election—picked Biden.
Anything else I should know? The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday rejected a Trump campaign lawsuit challenging absentee and mail-in ballots in two counties. The justices ruled 4-3 against Trump, saying he should have contested the voting procedures before Election Day. In Michigan, legislative offices at the Capitol building closed for the day after lawmakers received threats of violence in connection with the electoral meeting. All 16 of the state’s electors voted for Biden.
Editor’s note: WORLD has updated this report since its initial posting.
Steve SoCalPosted: Mon, 12/14/2020 09:32 pm
I agree that Republicans should have been far more aggressive before the election to challenge the unconstitutinal efforts by Democrats to pack in as many questionable votes for their cause as possible by actions such as mass mailings of ballots to everyone, whether or not they want one, whether dead, alive, resident, or non-resident. However, if there was a breach of the US Constitution by electoral changes being enacted without the state legislators, it's not like it doesn't matter anymore just because the election is past. The Constitution really should matter.
I admit I have had my trust in our nation's democracy significantly shaken by the many shady actions of the Democratic side during the runup to, and days following, this election, including much weakening of vote security procedures all the way through the process. And this is after four years of pathetic and vicious Democratic assaults on our current elected president, whose election had vastly less issues than occured this time around.
The sad thing is that the Democrats have set such a harsh and hateful tone, and have tried so hard to muddy the electoral waters, that I don't know if there is a real possibility of rebuilding our electoral system to what it should be. God can arrange anything, as we turn to Him, but humanly speaking the only hope I have for bringing America back to the shining example of democracy that it has been in the foreseeable future is IF the Republicans can keep the Senate and IF the Democrats and their media backers can grow some semblance of civility and honesty.