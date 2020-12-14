Biden wins Electoral College

Electors from each state gathered at their respective capitols on Monday to cast votes for president. Despite a flurry of failed lawsuits and protests claiming rampant voter fraud, the Electoral College affirmed Joe Biden’s win when California awarded him its 55 votes, giving the president-elect 302 and pushing him past the 270 needed to win. Hawaii gave him four more votes later on Monday. Members from Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—all states where President Donald Trump unsuccessfully contested the election—picked Biden.

Anything else I should know? The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday rejected a Trump campaign lawsuit challenging absentee and mail-in ballots in two counties. The justices ruled 4-3 against Trump, saying he should have contested the voting procedures before Election Day. In Michigan, legislative offices at the Capitol building closed for the day after lawmakers received threats of violence in connection with the electoral meeting. All 16 of the state’s electors voted for Biden.

Editor’s note: WORLD has updated this report since its initial posting.