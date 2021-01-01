Biden unveils $2 trillion infrastructure proposal

The White House wants to fund eight years of spending by raising corporate taxes. President Joe Biden on Wednesday traveled to Pittsburgh to sell his $2 trillion infrastructure plan. His method of funding the proposal is likely to draw pushback from the business community and congressional Republicans.

What’s in the proposal? The largest payout is $621 billion for transportation, including roads, bridges, public transit, and electric vehicle charging stations. It also asks for $111 billion to replace lead water pipes and upgrade sewers. Other big budget items include nationwide broadband internet and a grid retrofitted for clean electricity. The proposal also targets smaller, local upgrades for homes, schools, and hospitals.

