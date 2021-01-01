Biden unveils $2 trillion infrastructure proposal
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 3/31/21, 06:07 pm
The White House wants to fund eight years of spending by raising corporate taxes. President Joe Biden on Wednesday traveled to Pittsburgh to sell his $2 trillion infrastructure plan. His method of funding the proposal is likely to draw pushback from the business community and congressional Republicans.
What’s in the proposal? The largest payout is $621 billion for transportation, including roads, bridges, public transit, and electric vehicle charging stations. It also asks for $111 billion to replace lead water pipes and upgrade sewers. Other big budget items include nationwide broadband internet and a grid retrofitted for clean electricity. The proposal also targets smaller, local upgrades for homes, schools, and hospitals.
Dig deeper: The infrastructure proposal follows shortly after Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package—read Harvest Prude’s report in The Stew about the economic ramifications of such liberal spending.
Rachel is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. She is a Patrick Henry College and World Journalism Institute graduate. Rachel resides with her husband in Wheaton, Ill.