Biden to tap Merrick Garland for attorney general

Senate Republicans refused to hold hearings when President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland for a vacant Supreme Court seat in 2016. President-elect Joe Biden plans to announce on Thursday he has picked Garland to lead the Justice Department as attorney general.

What is Garland’s background? He serves as a federal appeals court judge and previously held senior positions at the Justice Department. He supervised the prosecution of Timothy McVeigh, the 1995 Oklahoma City bomber. He has served under presidents of both political parties.

