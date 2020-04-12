Biden to call for 100 days of masks
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 12/04/20, 05:11 pm
The president-elect has previously pushed for a nationwide mask mandate to stop the spread of the coronavirus. But on Thursday, Joe Biden stopped short of that, saying his first act as president would be asking Americans to commit to wear face coverings for his first 100 days in office.
Are any other new measures being taken? Friday is the deadline for states to submit requests for doses of Pfizer’s vaccine. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is set to review the company’s data and decide whether to grant emergency use authorization later this month. States are starting to draft distribution plans. Most are following guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommend vaccinating healthcare workers and nursing home patients first. But officials are also identifying key industries in their specific states: Colorado plans to give ski resort workers the shot in its second phase, while Arkansas has considered prioritizing poultry workers.
Rachel is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. She is a Patrick Henry College and World Journalism Institute graduate. Rachel resides with her husband in Wheaton, Ill.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Fri, 12/04/2020 04:31 pm
100 days? No doubt that number was arrived at by a completely scientific process, weighing all variables and known factors. No, sorry, it sounds just as arbitrary as most other edicts and restrictions have been. Even more so, as I've heard nothing about different restrictions or guidelines to suit different areas of the country with widely varying infection rates. So assuming those decisions will be left to governors, what does the "100-day" request really change? It's just to "sound like" Biden is doing something.
Got to say my own state authorities, in Arkansas, seem to be considering wisely who to prioritize for the vaccine. Our state is a huge producer of poultry products. We have many thousands of workers whose working environments are conducive to the spread of a virus. And of course millions across the nation who need to eat.