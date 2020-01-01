Biden sweeps Tuesday’s primaries

Decisive primary victories in Florida, Illinois, and Arizona on Tuesday gave former Vice President Joe Biden an almost insurmountable lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders in the race for the Democratic nomination for president. Biden continued to win over African American and older voters and gained ground with Hispanics. In a livestream address to supporters from his home state of Delaware, he told younger voters who continue to cling to Sanders, “I hear you. I know what’s at stake. I know what we have to do.”

Is Sanders ready to bow out? The independent senator from Vermont gave no indication on Tuesday that he would drop out of the race. When he ran against Hillary Clinton in 2016, he did not step aside until after the last primary. Several states have postponed their primaries due to the coronavirus pandemic, which could prolong the intensity of the campaign. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump easily clinched the Republican nomination with wins in Florida and Illinois on Tuesday.

