Biden scores crucial primary wins

Former Vice President Joe Biden took the lead over Bernie Sanders in primary contests on Tuesday by winning decisively in Michigan, Mississippi, and Missouri. Voters weighed in on the Democratic presidential nomination in three other states, including Idaho, North Dakota, and Washington. Americans abroad get to select 13 delegates to send to party conventions this summer, and their ballots were due Tuesday, as well.

What does this mean for Sanders? The independent senator from Vermont won an upset in Michigan in 2016 that boosted his campaign against Hillary Clinton, but early results showed him losing to Biden on Tuesday by about 12 percentage points. Michigan has 125 delegates to award—the biggest prize of the night. Sanders’ loss there darkens the prospects for the future of his campaign. The Democratic National Committee will host a debate Sunday between Sanders and Biden but without an audience due to fears over the new coronavirus.

