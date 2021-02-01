Biden says he will run for reelection

It looks like Vice President Kamala Harris will not be the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee in 2024, as many speculated. In his first press conference since taking office, President Joe Biden on Thursday said he planned to run for reelection. At 78, Biden is already the oldest U.S. president in American history, and during his campaign he described himself as a bridge to a younger generation of Democrats. But he also said, “I’m a great respecter of fate. I’ve never been able to plan 4½, 3½ years ahead for certain.”

What’s next for Harris? Biden said he expects she will be his running mate again. In the meantime, he has asked Harris to lead the effort to respond to the surge of migrants at the U.S. southern border.

Dig deeper: Read Marvin Olasky’s column on life under Biden.