Biden’s lead firms up in Arizona

Election officials only have 10,315 ballots left to count in the Grand Canyon state. Former Vice President Joe Biden holds a more than 11,000-vote lead, according to KPNX-TV. NBC, The New York Times, and CNN called Arizona for Biden on Friday, joining the Associated Press and Fox News. The new influx of votes for Biden caused President Donald Trump’s lawyers to drop a lawsuit asking for a manual review of thousands of ballots, saying the count had “rendered unnecessary a judicial ruling.” The same day, AP called North Carolina for Trump.

How are Trump’s other lawsuits going? Michigan Judge Timothy Kenny on Friday rejected the Trump campaign’s request for an audit of ballots in and around Detroit. Kenny said the allegations of voter fraud were vague, calling one affidavit “rife with speculation and guesswork.” Georgia, where Biden holds a slim lead, began its hand recount of votes on Friday.

Dig deeper: Read my report in The Stew on the Trump campaign’s lawsuits across the country.