Biden’s executive order blast continues

Former President Donald Trump’s administration in September banned some diversity and sensitivity training in the federal government. But those classes are back on as part of President Joe Biden’s latest set of executive orders on Tuesday.

What else did Biden do? He is ordering the Department of Justice to end its reliance on private prisons and not renew contracts with private detention facilities. He called the order the “first step to stop corporations from profiting off of incarceration.” Biden is also asking the Department of Housing and Urban Development to reassess a change made by former HUD Secretary Ben Carson that raised the bar for proving unintentional discrimination. Carson also gave defendants more latitude to refute such claims, but that rule change has been tied up in federal courts. Another order on Tuesday reaffirmed the sovereignty of tribal governments over their lands.

