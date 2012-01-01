Biden revives international abortion funding
by Kent Covington
Posted 1/28/21, 06:06 pm
A new Marist poll of roughly 1,200 U.S. adults found that more that 77 percent oppose using tax dollars to support abortions overseas. But President Joe Biden rescinded the Mexico City policy, which barred the government from giving taxpayer money to organizations that perform or promote the procedure internationally. The policy began under President Ronald Reagan. Democrats Bill Clinton and Barack Obama revoked the rule, and Republicans George W. Bush and Donald Trump reinstated it.
Any other new orders? Biden on Thursday also said he was “restoring the Affordable Care Act and restoring Medicaid to the way it was before Trump became president.” He is directing federal agencies to review existing policies that may make it tougher to receive Medicaid, including work requirements, and reopening the signup window for Obamacare.
Kent Covington
Kent is a reporter and news anchor for WORLD Radio. He spent nearly two decades in Christian and news/talk radio before joining WORLD in 2012. He resides in Atlanta, Ga. Follor him on Twitter @kentcovington.