Biden resurges on Super Tuesday

Former Vice President Joe Biden made a strong comeback in the race for the Democratic nomination for president, winning Super Tuesday contests in Alabama, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. He also leads a close race in Maine. Rival Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., won delegate-rich California, along with Colorado, Utah, and his home state of Vermont.

How did the others fare? After winning delegates only from American Samoa on Tuesday, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the race on Wednesday and endorsed Biden. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, earned her first and only delegate from Samoa, as well. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts came in third in her home state and is under pressure to drop out. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., tweeted that the liberal wing of the party should consolidate behind Sanders the way moderates did with Biden.

