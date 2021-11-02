Biden rescinds emergency declaration at border
by Kent Covington
Posted 2/11/21, 06:03 pm
Two years ago, former President Donald Trump paved the way to use Pentagon money to help build a wall along the southern U.S. border by declaring an emergency there. On Thursday, President Joe Biden officially reversed that action.
Why the change? In a letter, Biden called Trump’s emergency declaration “unwarranted” and said he directed that “no more American taxpayer dollars be diverted to construct a border wall.” He said he also ordered a review of all money spent on the project so far. Meanwhile, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said his state was still fighting the president’s attempt to put a freeze on deportations. Arrests at the U.S.-Mexico border are up 6 percent from December, according to border officials.
Dig deeper: Read Harvest Prude’s report in The Stew about Biden’s quick action to change immigration policy during his first days in office.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Kent Covington
Kent is a reporter and news anchor for WORLD Radio. He spent nearly two decades in Christian and news/talk radio before joining WORLD in 2012. He resides in Atlanta, Ga. Follow him on Twitter @kentcovington.