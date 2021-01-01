Biden reneges on refugee admissions

Despite having committed to raise the number of refugees allowed to resettle in the United States this year, President Joe Biden left the historically low quota untouched on Friday. He also reversed a policy set by President Donald Trump that prioritized admissions for persecuted religious minorities and Iraqis who worked for the U.S. military.

How many refugees will the United States accept? In February, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Congress the administration planned to admit up to 62,500 refugees for the fiscal year, which ends in September. But administration officials now say Biden will likely keep Trump’s cap of 15,000 in place this year. That’s the lowest ceiling since the modern resettlement program began in 1980. White House press secretary Jen Psaki blamed the delay on the Trump administration’s cuts to the refugee program and on the migrant crisis at the U.S. southern border taking up time and personnel from the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement.

