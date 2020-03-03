Biden rakes in Super Tuesday wins

Former Vice President Joe Biden is having a strong showing on Super Tuesday, winning the Democratic primaries in Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Minnesota, Arkansas, and Massachusetts, where he defeated Sen. Elizabeth Warren in her home state. Sen. Bernie Sanders won at home in Vermont while also carrying Colorado, Utah, and delegate-rich California.

How are the rest of the primaries going? Results from the two remaining Super Tuesday states, Maine and Texas, are still too close to call. And Democratic Party officials in California may take a few days before they release their complete results, including the allocation of delegates. The 14 Super Tuesday states have 1,357 delegates up for grabs, about two-thirds of the total needed to secure the party’s nomination to face President Donald Trump in November’s general election.

