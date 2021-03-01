Biden, Putin exchange harsh words

When asked in an interview this week whether he thought Russian President Vladimir Putin was a killer, President Joe Biden answered, “I do.” Putin responded by saying, in effect, it takes one to know one. He referenced the U.S. history of slavery and injustices against Native Americans.

Is that really what Biden thinks? White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that Biden is not afraid to speak his mind when it comes to the Kremlin. U.S. intelligence agencies believe the Russian government was behind the near-fatal poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navlany. The United States also this week declassified reports that Moscow again tried to interfere with last year’s presidential election.

Dig deeper: Read Jamie Dean’s report about Russia’s crackdown on dissenters like Navalny and religious minorities.