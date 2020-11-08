Biden picks Harris as running mate

Sen. Kamala Harris beat out former national security adviser Susan Rice, Rep. Karen Bass, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and several other possible choices for a spot next to Joe Biden on the 2020 Democratic presidential ticket. Harris ran against Biden for the Democratic nomination before dropping out in December 2019. The former vice president called senator from California “a fearless fighter for the little guy and one of the country’s finest public servants” in a tweet on Tuesday.

What experience does Harris have? She started her political career by becoming an elected attorney for the city of San Francisco. She served her state as a prosecutor and then as attorney general from 2010 to 2016, when she won a seat in the U.S. Senate. During her campaign for the nomination, Harris bashed Biden for his previous association with Southern senators who supported segregation, but she threw her full support behind him after he became the party’s presumptive nominee. Harris is known for her fierce defense of Planned Parenthood and prosecution of pro-life activists.

Dig deeper: From the WORLD archives, read Bob Brown’s report from 2016 on Harris’ seizure of undercover videos involved in the Center for Medical Progress’ investigation into Planned Parenthood’s involvement in the illegal trafficking of body parts from aborted babies.