Biden orders Title IX review

The Department of Education could repeal Trump administration policies that overhauled how colleges handle claims of sexual assault on campus. In 2018, then–Education Secretary Betsy DeVos created new rules to bolster the rights of the accused. The changes fell under Title IX, a law that mandates gender equity in education. President Joe Biden ordered a review of the policy in one of two executive orders he signed on Monday.

What does the other order do? It would create the Gender Policy Council to focus on women’s rights and more. The first lady’s chief of staff, Julissa Reynoso, who will help lead the council, said the group will emphasize “aggressively protecting the rights and unique needs of those who experience multiple forms of discrimination, including people of color, and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transexual, and queer people.”

Dig deeper: Read Laura Edghill’s report in Schooled about the Trump administration’s changes to Title IX.