Biden not receiving presidential briefing

President Donald Trump gets a top-secret intelligence report called the President’s Daily Brief. Previous Oval Office occupants have shared the briefing with presidents-elect, but with court challenges to the ballot counting process pending, Trump has opted not to do so with Joe Biden. Some Republicans, including Sens. James Lankford of Oklahoma, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, and Chuck Grassley of Iowa, said Biden should see this briefing to prepare for his presidency. Biden called the briefing “useful, but not necessary,” on Tuesday. He has received more general briefings since his nomination as the Democratic candidate.

Will we know the full results of the election soon? Most states have yet to certify the official results. A state judge in Michigan is set to rule on a Trump campaign challenge over voter fraud in the state, and two cases will go to hearings in Pennsylvania next week. A judge ruled in a separate Pennsylvania case on Thursday that the secretary of state did not have the authority to extend the deadline for people to correct voting problems such as lack of a valid ID. It’s unclear how many ballots the case represents, but the Trump campaign said it considered the decision a win.

