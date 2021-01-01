Biden immediately issues executive orders
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 1/20/21, 06:08 pm
The new president is planning to spend his first 10 days in office on executive actions, many to overturn earlier ones signed by former President Donald Trump. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden signed orders covering climate policy, immigration, the pandemic, and more.
What’s in the orders? Construction will halt on the U.S.-Mexico border wall. Biden ended travel restrictions on people coming from some Muslim-majority countries. One order will have the U.S. rejoin the Paris climate accords, which aim at reducing carbon pollution and monitoring fossil fuel emissions. He also put a temporary moratorium on oil and gas leasing in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, ordered a review of vehicle mileage standards, and revoked approval for the Keystone XL oil and gas pipeline. Biden is reinstating U.S. support for the World Health Organization and requiring masks on federal properties. He also extended the freeze on evictions during the pandemic and created a federal office to coordinate the coronavirus response.
Dig deeper: Read Harvest Prude’s predictions of what else we can expect in Biden’s first 100 days.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Rachel is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. She is a Patrick Henry College and World Journalism Institute graduate. Rachel resides with her husband in Wheaton, Ill.
Comments
HANNAH.Posted: Wed, 01/20/2021 06:57 pm
He "signed orders covering climate policy, immigration, the pandemic, and more." One of the "and more" orders is projected to be rescinding the 1776 Commission, which had issued a report on the "Historic and Scholarly Step to Restore Understanding of the Greatness of the American Founding." The report is part of a plethora of The White House (archives.gov).