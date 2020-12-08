Biden, Harris hold first joint event

Former Vice President Joe Biden said he was proud to have Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., at his side in “a battle for the soul of the nation.” The presumptive Democratic nominee and his newly named running mate shared the stage on Wednesday in Wilmington, Del. Biden and Harris will accept their party’s nominations virtually at next week’s Democratic National Convention.

What did they say? Harris compared the coronavirus pandemic to the Ebola outbreak six years ago and laid the blame for the current pandemic at the Trump administration’s feet. Biden said a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., three years ago—and President Donald Trump’s response to it—convinced him to run for president. Wednesday marked the third anniversary of the incident, in which an attacker rammed counterprotesters with his car, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

