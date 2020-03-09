Biden follows Trump to Kenosha

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Thursday visited the family of Jacob Blake, the African American man whose shooting by police set off violent protests in Kenosha, Wis. Blake joined in over the phone from the hospital, said attorney Ben Crump, who was also on the call. Biden then met with business and civic leaders and law enforcement representatives at Grace Lutheran Church. President Donald Trump traveled to Kenosha earlier this week. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, had asked both candidates not to visit.

How are things in Kenosha? On Thursday, city police reported the arrests of more than 250 people during protests and riots since an officer shot Blake on Aug. 23. Of the arrestees, 132 came from outside Kenosha County. The community has suffered about $2 million in property damage. But things have calmed down: The city on Wednesday lifted a curfew that had been in place since Aug. 24.

