Biden faces pressure over sexual assault accusation
by Harvest Prude
Posted 4/30/20, 12:16 pm
The Washington Post editorial board called on former Vice President Joe Biden to address an accusation that he sexually assaulted an aide who worked in his U.S. Senate office. The newspaper on Wednesday pushed the presumptive Democratic Party nominee for president to release records from his Senate career that may shed light on the matter. Actress Rose McGowan, a leading voice in the #MeToo movement, called for Biden to “answer your taxpayers, answer [the accuser] Tara Reade, stop speaking through your manager.” Biden has not faced questions about the accusation during media interviews.
What is the accusation? In a podcast interview in late March, Reade claimed Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993 when she worked in his U.S. Senate office. The Biden campaign said the incident never happened, but the former six-term senator from Delaware has not personally denied the accusation.
Dig deeper: Read my report in The Stew on Reade going public.
Harvest is a reporter for WORLD based in Washington, D.C.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Thu, 04/30/2020 01:44 pm
No need to expect many Dems to withdraw their support for Biden over something his campaign says "just did not happen." Whether Ms. Reade's charges are true or not, the overall goal is defeating President Trump. And if the Dems have to be hypocrites to get it done, so be it.