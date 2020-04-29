Biden faces pressure over sexual assault accusation

The Washington Post editorial board called on former Vice President Joe Biden to address an accusation that he sexually assaulted an aide who worked in his U.S. Senate office. The newspaper on Wednesday pushed the presumptive Democratic Party nominee for president to release records from his Senate career that may shed light on the matter. Actress Rose McGowan, a leading voice in the #MeToo movement, called for Biden to “answer your taxpayers, answer [the accuser] Tara Reade, stop speaking through your manager.” Biden has not faced questions about the accusation during media interviews.

What is the accusation? In a podcast interview in late March, Reade claimed Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993 when she worked in his U.S. Senate office. The Biden campaign said the incident never happened, but the former six-term senator from Delaware has not personally denied the accusation.

