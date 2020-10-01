Biden details plans, promises

The former vice president called the Green New Deal unachievable, gave a winding explanation of his policies on race, and criticized President Donald Trump for approaching his job with a “divide and conquer” attitude. But at a televised town hall meeting in Philadelphia on Thursday, he did not directly answer a question about the Supreme Court, which has become a defining issue of the campaign. He said his position on adding more justices to the court would depend on how Republicans handle the confirmation vote for Amy Coney Barrett, whom Trump nominated to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Were there any other notable moments? A woman who introduced herself as the mother of a transgender 8-year-old asked whether Biden would repeal regulations she said discriminate against her child. Many of those regulations protect the religious liberty of healthcare providers and other Christian businesspeople. Biden said he would reverse them.

