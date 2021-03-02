Biden, Democrats meet on new aid package

President Joe Biden told Democratic lawmakers that he’s not married to the exact $1.9 trillion price tag of his proposal, but he wants Congress to “act fast” and “go big.” He huddled with top Senate Democrats at the White House on Wednesday to discuss his COVID-19 rescue plan.

Do we know any specifics? Biden said he doesn’t want to budge from his proposed $1,400 in direct payments to most Americans. Democratic leaders have already laid the groundwork for budget reconciliation, a process they could use to pass the relief bill without any Republican support at all. Republicans have asked Biden to consider a more targeted $600 billion counterproposal.

