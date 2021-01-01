Biden cracks down on fossil fuels

New oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters are getting a raincheck. President Joe Biden on Wednesday issued executive orders to cut down Americans’ use of fossil fuels and point them toward alternative energy sources.

What are the details? In addition to halting the drilling leases, the orders direct agencies to eliminate spending that supports fossil fuel industries. Biden also wants to double energy production at offshore wind turbines, convert the U.S. vehicle fleet to electric, and set aside millions of acres for conservation by 2030. Other priorities include building more turbines, solar panels, and electric cars. The president set a goal of eliminating U.S. fossil fuel pollution in the next few decades. Republicans say his plan will cut jobs from the U.S. economy.

Dig deeper: Read Julie Borg’s report in Beginnings about how liberal policies meant to protect forests likely intensified the West Coast wildfires.