Biden considers changing Supreme Court

Liberal and conservative scholars and members of previous administrations will take 180 days to study potential changes to the nation’s highest court, the White House announced on Friday. Two Obama administration veterans, former White House counsel Bob Bauer and Cristina Rodriguez, a former member of the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel, will co-chair the 36-member commission. It is not set to provide any recommendations.

Will the Biden administration pack the court? After President Donald Trump appointed three conservative justices, creating a 6-3 conservative majority, Democrats began calling for term limits and adding justices to the Supreme Court. During the campaign, Biden refused to say whether he supported those measures and instead promised to create the commission to study the matter.

