Biden backs away from Yemen conflict

The five-year war between a Saudi-led coalition and Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen has caused a humanitarian crisis in the country. President Joe Biden on Thursday announced an end to the United States’ support for the coalition and appointed Timothy Lenderking, a career diplomat in the Middle East, to serve as the special envoy to Yemen.

Why the new approach? National security adviser Jake Sullivan said the decision follows the new administration’s pledge to pursue diplomacy in Yemen’s war. In January, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo designated the Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization. The conflict has killed about 233,000 people and left some 24 million in need of assistance. Rights groups have accused both the rebels and the coalition of hitting civilian targets.

