Biden assigns more seats in his administration

President-elect Joe Biden named Susan Rice as director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, giving her broad sway over immigration and healthcare policy. Rice served as President Barack Obama’s national security adviser and UN ambassador. She worked closely with Biden in those roles and was on his short list of possible running mates during the 2020 campaign.

Whom else did Biden pick? He continues to fill in his team with members of the Obama administration. He nominated Denis McDonough, Obama’s White House chief of staff, as secretary of veterans affairs. He also tapped U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, to run the Department of Housing and Urban Development, House Ways and Means Committee counsel Katherine Tai as U.S. trade representative, and Tom Vilsack as agriculture secretary, a role he held during Obama’s presidency.

