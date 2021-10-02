Biden announces sanctions against Myanmar generals
by Kent Covington
Posted 2/10/21, 05:24 pm
The U.S. government will prevent Burmese generals from improperly accessing “the $1 billion in Myanmar government funds held in the United States,” President Joe Biden said on Wednesday. He called on the military leaders behind the recent coup in Myanmar, also known as Burma, to turn power back over to the political leaders they have detained.
What’s happening in the country? Large crowds defied a ban on protests to demonstrate on Wednesday against the military takeover. Tens of thousands of protesters turned out in Yangon and Mandalay, the country’s biggest cities, as well as the capital city of Naypyitaw and elsewhere.
Dig deeper: Read Angela Lu Fulton’s report on the coup.
Kent Covington
Kent is a reporter and news anchor for WORLD Radio. He spent nearly two decades in Christian and news/talk radio before joining WORLD in 2012. He resides in Atlanta, Ga. Follow him on Twitter @kentcovington.