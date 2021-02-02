Biden announces more changes to immigration policy

As of Tuesday, President Joe Biden has issued nine executive orders that reverse or revise immigration rules set by the Trump administration. His latest changes focused on family separation, border security, and legal immigration.

What do the orders include? One instructs just-confirmed Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to lead a task force on families separated at the U.S. border, particularly how to bring together children who still have not reunited with their parents. The “Remain in Mexico” policy, which makes migrants wait south of the border while the United States processes their applications, will also come under scrutiny. The orders include a “top-to-bottom review” of obstacles to legal immigration, including a rule that withholds green cards from some people who need government benefits. But no substantive changes will take effect immediately.

