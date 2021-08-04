Biden announces executive action on gun control

The president took aim at so-called “ghost gun” kits, which enable people to build guns with no serial numbers or background checks. President Joe Biden on Thursday announced new executive action on gun control following a shooting in South Carolina that left six dead, including the gunman.

What are the details of the order? The Justice Department will issue a proposed rule requiring the kits be treated as firearms under the Gun Control Act. Another rule would make a device called a stabilizing brace used for pistols subject to regulation under the National Firearms Act. Biden is limited in what he can accomplish without Congress. He called on the Senate to take up background check changes passed in the House. He also asked Congress to eliminate legal exemptions for gun manufacturers and ban certain semiautomatic firearms, often called “assault weapons,” and high-capacity magazines.

