Biden accuser says he should withdraw from race
by Harvest Prude
Posted 5/08/20, 12:25 pm
Former Senate staffer Tara Reade told journalist Megyn Kelly during an on-camera interview that former Vice President Joe Biden “should not be running on character for the president of the United States.” Reade accuses the presumptive Democratic nominee of sexually assaulting her in 1993 when she worked for him during his second term as a U.S. senator from Delaware. Biden has denied the accusation.
How are Reade’s accusations shaping the race? So far, most Democrats have met Reade’s account with skepticism. But more supporting details have emerged: A 1996 court document from Reade’s ex-husband, Theodore Dronen, referenced “a problem [Reade] was having at work regarding sexual harassment in U.S. Senator Joe Biden’s office.” The document, obtained by The Tribune in San Luis Obispo County, Calif., does not explicitly say Biden harassed Reade. Dronen wrote that the event “had a very traumatic effect” on his former wife.
Dig deeper: Read my report in The Stew about documents Biden has asked the Senate to release that may shed light on the case.
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a reporter for WORLD based in Washington, D.C.
Comments
NEWS2MEPosted: Fri, 05/08/2020 03:33 pm
"Vice President Joe Biden “should not be running on character"
When Reade is talking about "character", what is she using as a guideline? Clinton? Hillary? Bill? Weiner? Pelosi? and so on?
Someone is controlling the Dems and it has NOTING to do with character.
Shows WHY you should file a POLICE REPORT at the time.
NEWS2MEPosted: Fri, 05/08/2020 04:04 pm
Does anyone else think she is the only person tainted by the Biden touch?
It is sad how the Dems stick together. Maybe other women have been paid off.
If you will get the same treatment as Reade, you may as well take the money. Especially if you are a diehard Dem. Well, you know, abortion is a be all end all thing to so many people (especially men).