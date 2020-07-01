Biden accepts Democratic presidential nomination

Former Vice President Joe Biden pledged to unite the nation to “overcome this season of darkness” on the final day of the convention Thursday. After his acceptance speech inside the empty Chase Center in Wilmington, Del., fireworks sounded off outside and supporters in distanced cars honked their horns, flashed their lights, and waved flags. This officially marks Biden’s third bid for presidency after he ran for the office in 1988 and 2008.

What were the highlights of his speech? Biden said the November election would be a “battle for the soul of the nation” and called for unity in a divided country. He said his rival has failed in his most basic duty by mishandling the pandemic. “We will choose hope over fear, facts over fiction, fairness over privilege.” The Republican National Convention will begin next week.

