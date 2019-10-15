Bible class booted from West Virginia schools

Liberty, or not?
Two Democratic lawmakers took aim at Liberty University last week, alleging the Trump administration only selectively enforced its policy requiring free inquiry at the nation’s universities.
In the three-page letter to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, U.S. Reps. Andy Levin of Michigan and Jamie Raskin of Maryland contended that Liberty President Jerry Falwell Jr. “personally censors students.” Falwell, the son of the late Pastor Jerry Falwell, who co-founded Liberty, has sparked criticism for controlling the school’s newspaper, The Liberty Champion. In one case, the lawmakers said, Falwell blocked a student’s column criticizing then–presidential candidate Donald Trump for “boasting of sexually assaulting women.” The legislators also criticized Liberty’s requirement that students adhere to a Biblical sexual ethic and its content restrictions on media students may view.
Trump signed Executive Order 13864 in March 2019 to “promote open, intellectually engaging, and diverse debate” on federally funded college campuses. Agencies that provide federal money to colleges and universities are required to verify the schools comply with the policy.
Falwell fired back at lawmakers’ criticism, arguing in a letter to DeVos that the letter demonstrated “a fundamental lack of understanding of the scope and purpose” of federal laws governing private universities like Liberty.
“Unlike most of its counterparts in the United States, Liberty University actually promotes free speech and free expression,” Falwell said. “Using its own resources, Liberty University invites conservatives and liberals, as well as Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians, and Independents, to its regular student convocation forums and commencement ceremonies.”
The legislators asked the Education Department for documentation of the implementation of the executive order. They argued that the department wanted to intimidate public universities under the guise of promoting First Amendment rights. —S.W.
Comments
Bob RPosted: Tue, 10/15/2019 05:36 pm
If you think about it, the only reason we are struggling with this “Church/State/School” issue is that the US Government maintains a virtual monopoly on the education system! As far as I understand the Constitution and Bill of Rights, I see no indication that “public education” should be a function of the federal government at all! However, since it has become so, and would be virtually impossible to undo, the next best approach would be for the taxes collected to support education to be administered on a voucher basis, creating competition and eliminating the current de facto censorship of any kind of religious teaching (except atheism) being associated with education.
Freedom loving people should be very leery of a government that seeks to control the "truths" being inculcated into the minds of the next generation. Both the Soviet Union and China understand well the value of such an approach.