Bibi safe in Canada; protests muted in Pakistan

The lawyer for Asia Bibi, the Pakistani Christian woman acquitted of blasphemy against Islam, said Friday she has arrived in Canada, which granted her asylum. Meanwhile in Pakistan, protests against her release drew a smaller-than-expected turnout.

The Pakistani Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld Bibi’s October acquittal, clearing the way for her to leave the country. Her case sparked mass protests across Pakistan, and the Islamist Tehreek-e-Labbaik party called for renewed demonstrations this week. A few rallies took place in the country’s northwest and in the capital, Islamabad, but the party’s calls for business and transport operators to go on strike went unanswered. In the southern port city of Karachi, police used tear gas and batons to disperse demonstrators.

Bibi spent eight years on death row over a 2009 incident involving two Muslim women who worked on a farm with her and refused to drink water from the container she used. She was sentenced to death on blasphemy charges in 2010. Bibi’s lawyer, Saif-ul-Malook, told the German Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper that Bibi made it to Canada and “is united with her family” without disclosing further details.