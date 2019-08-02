Bezos fires back at National Enquirer
by Kiley Crossland
Posted 2/08/19, 11:04 am
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in a blog post Thursday claimed to be the target of extortion and blackmail by the publisher of the National Enquirer. Bezos, 55, said the tabloid threatened to publish explicit personal photos of him unless he stopped investigating how the Enquirer obtained texts between him and his mistress. The National Enquirer on Jan. 9 published a story about Bezos and his affair with former TV anchor Lauren Sanchez, who is married. That same day, Bezos announced on Twitter that he and his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Bezos, were planning to divorce. Bezos said he hired a team of investigators soon after the story broke to find out how the tabloid obtained his text messages to Sanchez.
In his Thursday post on the Medium blog site, Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post, said the Enquirer offered him a formal deal on Wednesday in which the paper would not publish revealing photos of Bezos and Sanchez if his investigators released a public statement saying they did not believe the Enquirer coverage was politically motivated. His investigators had suggested the tabloid coverage of the affair was driven by dirty politics. David Pecker, the CEO of American Media, which owns the Enquirer, is a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, who has been critical of Bezos and The Washington Post’s coverage of the White House. Bezos said he decided to publish the letter online, despite the “personal cost and embarrassment they threaten.”
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Kiley Crossland
Kiley is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on marriage, family, and sexuality.
Comments
MTJanetPosted: Fri, 02/08/2019 01:35 pm
Once again, a very wealthy man with terribly little insight as to what makes one wise.
Brendan BossardPosted: Fri, 02/08/2019 02:04 pm
God is dredging the swamp. But it is not Bezos, the Enquirer, or Washington, DC. It is Us.
notalemmingPosted: Fri, 02/08/2019 02:20 pm
I have absolutely no pity, compassion, concern, or interest in this man and his situation. You reap what you sow. Scripture is very clear that we must be in this world, but not to be of this world. Amazon has the corner on the goods market, so it's hard not to use Amazon for shopping and comparisons. And the question comes down to, what are the alternatives? It's not like choosing a different fast food coffee shop over another, e.g. Starbucks. Maybe it's time someone gives Mr. Bezos a run for his money. But how long before that someone goes down the same rabbit hole. Money and power....corrupt a soul.