Better than a shiny red nose

The average reindeer may not possess the ability to fly through the air pulling a sleigh full of presents and a jolly man in a red suit, but God gave it, and other species of deer, a unique and impressive ability to rapidly regrow antlers every season. In a study published in October in the Journal of Stem Cell Research and Therapy, scientists reported they discovered two genes that work in concert to make speedy antler regeneration possible.

The new antlers deer sprout every spring and lose every winter are temporary, external bone structures that can grow up to a quarter of an inch per day and weigh 22 pounds within two to three months. In contrast, the human femur bone grows only about a quarter of an inch per year during puberty.

In the Stanford University study, the researchers identified two genes, also found in humans, that cause bone cells to grow and harden quickly. Skeletal stem cells primarily make up early antler tissue, which is soft like cartilage. As young antlers grow upward, a collection of stem cells remains at the top, allowing continued and speedy growth. In the second stage, one of the genes causes calcium deposits to increase and harden the antlers.

The researchers hope their discovery will lay the groundwork for developing more effective treatment options to both prevent and treat bone diseases such as osteoporosis and to quickly repair bone fractures.

“Antler regeneration is a unique phenomenon that, to me, is worth studying just out of pure curiosity, but, lo and behold, it may have some really interesting applications for human health,” Peter Yang, the lead researcher, said in a statement.