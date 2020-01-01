Beta stalls over Texas

Streets in Houston and Galveston, Texas, flooded on Tuesday after the storm made landfall farther south near Port O’Connor. By Tuesday afternoon, Beta, which had weakened to a tropical depression, had dumped up to a foot or more of rain in areas south and east of Houston on top of storm surges. Forecasters started calling storm systems for letters of the Greek alphabet after going through their predetermined seasonal list of A–Z names for the second time since the 1950s.

What’s next for Beta? The storm is expected to stay over Texas and cause more flooding through Wednesday. Beta then will likely move on to Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi later this week and dump more heavy rain.

