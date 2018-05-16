Bernard Lewis, shaper of U.S. stance on Middle East, dies
International | Plus a wedding, an election, a trial, and more international news and notes
by Mindy Belz
Posted 5/21/18, 02:38 pm
MAN KNOWS NOT HIS TIME: Bernard Lewis, perhaps the preeminent scholar of the Middle East, has died just two weeks shy of his 102nd birthday. Martin Kramer and Jay Nordlinger have expanded takes on a career that spanned from Lawrence of Arabia to Islamic State threats.
VENEZUELA: The Trump administration is likely to impose new sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry following a sham election that returned President Nicolas Maduro to power. The challenge for policymakers: how to financially throttle the regime yet somehow assist Venezuelans in the midst of a staggering humanitarian crisis.
CONGO: A massive vaccination campaign has begun in the Democratic Republic of Congo in an effort to stem an outbreak of the Ebola virus that has spread for more than a month.
TURKEY: 2 a.m. is a normal time for monks to pray, but not so much for modern postulants. But that’s when the prayer warriors backing imprisoned American pastor Andrew Brunson gathered during his latest courtroom appearance in Izmir—a hearing punctuated by more outrageous charges, seeming U.S. inaction, and some perhaps otherworldly intervention.
GREAT BRITAIN: Survivors of London’s deadly 2017 Grenfell Tower fire wept as they listened to recordings and saw photographs of victims during the opening session of a public inquiry. The investigation into the causes of the disaster that killed 71 people is expected to last months.
You know you want to see the formal photos from Saturday’s royal wedding in Windsor and the homily by the Most Rev. Michael Curry, the presiding bishop and primate of The Episcopal Church in the United States (with good background on Curry here).
UNITED STATES: Refugee admissions stand at 13,501 for the first half of the 2018 fiscal year—on track to be the lowest number admitted since 1980 when the Refugee Act was passed.
Mindy Belz
Mindy is senior editor of WORLD Magazine and the author of They Say We Are Infidels. Follow Mindy on Twitter @mcbelz.
Comments
JerryMPosted: Tue, 05/22/2018 12:02 am
I am troubled by Bishop Curry's sermon and by the number of Christians praising it, not for what it said but for what it did not contain. His was a sermon by another spirit, not by the Holy Spirit. It lead people to a conception of "love" that is much more aligned with love acceptable to the world, not the God who is love.
For analysis of the sermon, please read Bill Muhlenberg's blog (https://billmuehlenberg.com/2018/05/20/on-michael-curry-and-the-power-of...). I really appreciate Mindy's reporting but the above background on Curry is a bit of a puff piece that should be balanced by, for example, this blog (http://truediscipleship.com/episcopalian-presiding-bishops-extreme-unbel...).
2 Corinthians 11:14