Berlin marks fall of the wall

Germany is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. On Nov. 9, 1989, communist East Germany reopened its border with West Germany after 28 years and later tore down the wall separating the two nations.

How are Berliners marking the occasion? Berlin, the capital of the reunified Federal Republic of Germany, has hosted more than 100 events, including a film series, readings, and guided tours over the past week. A citywide music festival on Saturday will feature artists whose songs are connected to the anniversary. On Thursday, Berlin opened an escape tunnel underneath the wall to the public for the first time. A large art installation by American artist Patrick Shearn opened Monday above a street at the Brandenburg Gate. It includes 30,000 messages of peace from the city’s residents.

Dig deeper: View the light projection over Berlin’s former Stasi headquarters. Then read a full list of activities in the city.