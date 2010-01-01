Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife faces fraud charges

Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is facing criminal charges, including fraud and breach of trust, the country’s Justice Ministry announced Thursday. The ministry in a statement said prosecutors accused Sara Netanyahu of using public funds to order $100,000 worth of gourmet meals between 2010 and 2013 at the official residence. The indictment, filed at the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court, claimed the expense violated regulations that prohibit such a purchase if a cook is hired at the residence. Ezra Saidoff, the former deputy director of the prime minister’s residence, also faces charges. Sara Netanyahu has repeatedly faced accusations of misusing public funds. The latest charges come as her husband also faces corruption charges. The prime minister dismissed the allegations against him and his wife as a media witch hunt.