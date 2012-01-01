Benghazi terrorist convicted in U.S.

A federal jury convicted a Libyan militant Tuesday of terrorism charges stemming from the 2012 attack on U.S. facilities in Benghazi, Libya. Ahmed Abu Khattala was not, however, found guilty of murder, the most serious charge associated with the rampage that prosecutors say he orchestrated. The Washington, D.C., jury deliberated for five days before returning its verdict. Defense attorneys said the evidence against Khattala was shoddy. The mixed verdict spares him a life sentence, but the 46-year-old could still spend decades in prison. Four Americans were killed in the Sept. 11, 2012, attack, including Ambassador to Libya Chris Stevens.