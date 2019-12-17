Bell ringers collect gift that glitters

The Salvation Army struck gold over the weekend. Bell ringers found a gold bar worth almost $1,500 inside a red kettle for donations in Kentucky.

Do they know who put it there? It was the fourth straight year someone anonymously donated a one-ounce piece of gold, Louisville Area Commander Maj. Roy Williams told WAVE-TV. He said someone dropped it into a kettle at a Kroger in Prospect, Ky., along with a half-ounce gold coin. The organization has found other smaller gold and silver coins recently, as well. The Louisville Area Salvation Army is hoping to raise $500,000 during its annual Red Kettle Campaign.

