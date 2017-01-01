Belgian officials: Tuesday attack motivated by terrorism

Belgian officials have identified the man behind Tuesday’s knife and gun attack in Liege, Belgium, and confirmed the incident as terror-related. Benjamin Herman, a Belgian national, killed two female police officers and another passerby in a car before responding officers shot him dead. Wenke Roggen, a Belgian federal magistrate, said Herman shouted “Allahu akbar” several times during the attack. Roggen said authorities are treating the attack as “terrorist murder” and are looking into whether Herman acted alone. Officials said Herman was on a two-day release from prison when he staged the attack. Earlier Monday, Herman also killed a former inmate who served prison time with him, Belgian Interior Minister Jan Jambon told reporters.