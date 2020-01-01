Belarusian protesters remain defiant

Tens of thousands of Belarusians chanting “Freedom” and “Resign” returned to the streets of the capital city of Minsk on Sunday to begin a fourth week of protests. Demonstrators marched on the city’s main avenues after police blocked off Independence Square, where earlier protests took place. The demonstrations began after President Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory for a sixth term after the Aug. 9 election. Police said they detained 125 people during Sunday’s protest.

How has the embattled leader responded? Sunday’s demonstrations coincided with the 66th birthday of Lukashenko, who has still refused to step down or hold a new election. The government deported foreign journalists over the weekend for covering the unrest. Lukashenko touted an agreement last week with Russian President Vladimir Putin that would see Russia send in security help if requested. The two leaders spoke on Sunday, but the Kremlin only noted that Putin congratulated Lukashenko on his birthday.

