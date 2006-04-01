Belarus protests swell despite crackdowns

Women wearing white clothing formed human chains in the Belarusian capital of Minsk in solidarity with almost 7,000 protesters police have detained. Anti-government demonstrations in the country grew on Thursday, denouncing the government’s use of tear gas and rubber bullets after Sunday’s disputed presidential election. Thousands of factory workers rallied in several cities while dozens of military and police veterans posted videos of themselves trashing their uniforms and insignia.

What are they protesting? Authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled for 26 years, claimed he won 80 percent of Sunday’s vote. Protesters say the election was rigged and condemn the violent police response. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the electoral process in Belarus neither free nor fair, and the European Union threatened sanctions against the country.

