Belarus leader defiant despite growing protests

Embattled Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko rejected calls to step down or hold another presidential election at a rally attended by tens of thousands in the capital city of Minsk on Sunday. Less than 2 miles away from the square, 200,000 opposition demonstrators staged an eighth straight day of anti-government rallies, holding placards and chanting “Resign.” The opposition also called for a general strike to begin on Monday.

How has the international community responded? Lukashenko said Russia agreed to send assistance under a joint military pact if needed. European Union foreign ministers on Friday agreed to impose sanctions on some Belarusian officials. Lukashenko, who has ruled the nation for the past 26 years, claimed he won 80 percent of the vote on Aug. 9. Protesters have insisted the results were rigged.

