Belarus detains hundreds of protesters

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko took the oath of office at a surprise inauguration ceremony in the capital city of Minsk on Wednesday. Thousands of protesters flooded the streets of cities throughout the country, starting that evening and into Thursday. Police used truncheons and water cannons to disperse crowds and authorities arrested 364 protesters, according to the Interior Ministry. Andrei Shved, prosecutor general, said he might impose significant fines and other penalties on protesters.

Why are Belarusians protesting? Activists and international leaders dispute the results of the August election that let Lukashenko hold onto power. The U.S. State Department on Wednesday said it does not recognize Lukashenko as the duly elected leader of Belarus. “You know, we didn’t ask anyone to recognize or not recognize our election,” Lukashenko responded Thursday.

